Markets
GRMN

Garmin: District Court Finds Philips' Patent Claims Baseless

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said it has won Philips North America LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV's patent lawsuit campaign. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California summarily dismissed a Philips lawsuit against Garmin on the basis that one of Philips' remaining asserted patents was invalid and the other did not cover Garmin's products. Garmin noted that previously four other Philips patents asserted in this lawsuit were either found to be invalid, dismissed by Philips from the lawsuit or dedicated by Philips to the public to avoid a dismissal.

"We are gratified that yet another court has found Philips' patent claims against Garmin to be baseless and without merit," said Andrew Etkind, Garmin vice president and general counsel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular