Gardner Denver Sees 2019 Revenues Above View

(RTTNews) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) anticipates full year 2019 revenues of $2.5 billion, income before income taxes of $191 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.44 billion for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company expects to report annual cash flow from operating activities of $343 million and $43 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $300 million.

Looking ahead, the company said the results are better than the mid-point of its most recent guidance for 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, driven by solid commercial and operational execution across the segments and continued progress on improving net working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.