Gardening tools maker Husqvarna's Q4 loss slightly smaller than expected

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, reported on Wednesday a slightly smaller than expected fourth-quarter loss and said its construction division was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swedish group said its operating loss in the seasonally slow quarter grew to 944 million crowns ($112.5 million) from a year-earlier 493 milion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a loss of 986 million crowns.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

