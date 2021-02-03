US Markets
SWK

Gardening tools maker Husqvarna's Q4 boosted by stay-at-home trend

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, reported on Wednesday a slightly smaller than expected loss for its seasonally slowest quarter and said the stay-at-home trend boosted sales.

Q4 is Husqvarna's seasonally slowest

Sales grew 4% in the traditionally slow quarter

Stay-at-home trend boosted sales

Proposes raised dividend of 2.40 SEK

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, reported on Wednesday a slightly smaller than expected loss for its seasonally slowest quarter and said the stay-at-home trend boosted sales.

The Swedish group said operating losses grew to 944 million crowns ($113 million), including 815 million in one-off costs for supply chain efficiency measures, from a year-earlier 493 million. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a loss of 986 million crowns.

Sales grew 4% as people stayed more at home due to the pandemic and spent more money on their homes, extending the gardening season.

"The growth was largely driven by our core categories robotics and battery-powered products, handheld products and watering solutions and supported by a prolonged season," Chief Executive Henric Andersson said in a statement.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of robotic lawn mowers, garden watering systems and garden tractors does the bulk of its business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second - ahead of and during the peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

The rival to Black & Decker SWK.N, Honda Motor 7267.T and Fiskars FSKRS.HE proposed a dividend of 2.40 crowns per share for 2020, up from 2.25 crowns for 2019.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular