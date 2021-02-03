Gardening tools maker Husqvarna's Q4 boosted by stay-at-home trend

Q4 is Husqvarna's seasonally slowest

Sales grew 4% in the traditionally slow quarter

Stay-at-home trend boosted sales

Proposes raised dividend of 2.40 SEK

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, reported on Wednesday a slightly smaller than expected loss for its seasonally slowest quarter and said the stay-at-home trend boosted sales.

The Swedish group said operating losses grew to 944 million crowns ($113 million), including 815 million in one-off costs for supply chain efficiency measures, from a year-earlier 493 million. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a loss of 986 million crowns.

Sales grew 4% as people stayed more at home due to the pandemic and spent more money on their homes, extending the gardening season.

"The growth was largely driven by our core categories robotics and battery-powered products, handheld products and watering solutions and supported by a prolonged season," Chief Executive Henric Andersson said in a statement.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of robotic lawn mowers, garden watering systems and garden tractors does the bulk of its business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second - ahead of and during the peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

The rival to Black & Decker SWK.N, Honda Motor 7267.T and Fiskars FSKRS.HE proposed a dividend of 2.40 crowns per share for 2020, up from 2.25 crowns for 2019.

($1 = 8.3943 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.