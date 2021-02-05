Gardening tools maker Fiskars Q4 up as consumers stay at home

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish Fiskars FSKRS.HE reported growth in its fourth quarter sales and profits on Friday as the kitchenware and gardening tools maker continued to benefit from consumers staying at home across its markets.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share rose to 0.30 euros from 0.26 euros a year earlier.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

