Gardening tools firm Husqvarna reinstates dividend after July-August sales jump

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, is reinstating a dividend after sales jumped 21% from a year earlier in July through August, the first two months of its third quarter.

Citing a boost from the stay-at-home trend related to COVID-19 and positive weather conditions, Husqvarna said on Thursday it would propose a dividend of 2.25 crowns per share ($0.258) for 2019.

"The strong performance has been driven by a prolonged lawn and garden season which ended in late August," it said in a statement.

The global leader in robotic lawn mowers, garden watering systems and garden tractors normally does the bulk of business towards the end of the first quarter and in the second, ahead of and during the normal peak gardening season in the northern hemisphere.

Following a dip due to the pandemic and lockdowns its sales recovered quickly as economies opened up again, and many people have kept spending time at home and in their gardens.

The rival to Deere & Company, Black & Decker, Honda Motor 7267.T and Fiskars had in April withdrawn a proposal for a dividend due to uncertainty caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Board of Directors has now assessed the company's financial performance and cash position, as well as general market conditions, and concluded that a reinstatement of the dividend is appropriate," it said on Thursday.

The company has repaid all government grants received in Sweden related to the pandemic. It is due to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 20.

($1 = 8.7330 Swedish crowns)

