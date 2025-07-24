Garden Stage Limited Announces $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares

Garden Stage Limited announces a registered direct offering of 38.4 million shares at $0.11 each, raising $4.2 million.

Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) announced a definitive agreement to sell approximately 38.4 million ordinary shares at $0.11 each, aiming to raise around $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The closing of this transaction is anticipated around July 25, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Univest Securities, LLC is serving as the sole placement agent. The offering is made under a shelf registration statement previously approved by the SEC. Investors can access the terms and details of the offering through the SEC's website or by contacting Univest Securities. Garden Stage Limited operates as a financial services provider in Hong Kong, offering a variety of investment and advisory services. The company also includes forward-looking statements noting potential risks and uncertainties regarding future financial performance.

The company has secured approximately $4.2 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering, which could enhance its financial stability and support strategic initiatives.

The offering of 38,406,345 ordinary shares, along with pre-funded warrants, indicates a potential increase in investor interest and confidence in the company's future performance.

The transaction is structured under an effective shelf registration, providing a streamlined process for future capital raising efforts and demonstrating regulatory compliance.

The involvement of Univest Securities, LLC as the sole placement agent suggests a reputable partnership that could facilitate successful capital market transactions.

The offering price of $0.11 per share may indicate a significant decline in investor confidence and stock valuation, as it is often perceived as a low price for new equity issuance.

The company is diluting its shares by issuing a substantial number of ordinary shares (38,406,345), which could negatively impact existing shareholders' equity and control.

The projected gross proceeds of approximately $4.2 million may suggest financial distress or a need for capital, raising concerns about the company's overall financial health.

What is the amount raised in Garden Stage Limited's offering?

The offering raised approximately $4.2 million through the sale of 38,406,345 ordinary shares.

When is the closing date for the transaction?

The transaction is expected to close on or about July 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Who is acting as the placement agent for this offering?

Univest Securities, LLC is the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on their website at www.sec.gov.

What services does Garden Stage Limited provide?

GSIW provides financial services including placing, underwriting, securities dealing, brokerage, asset management, and investment advisory services.

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GSIW stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“GSIW” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 38,406,345 of the Company’s ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $.11 per share in a registered direct offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.001 per share.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $4.2 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 25, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.





The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-283618) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2025.



http://www.sec.gov.



Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at



info@univest.us



, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







About Garden Stage Limited







GSIW, through our Operating Subsidiaries, are a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; (iii) asset management services; and (iv) investment advisory services. Our operation is carried out through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries: a) I Win Securities Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong, and b) I Win Asset Management Limited, which is licensed to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong. I Win Securities Limited is the Stock Exchange Participant and holds one Stock Exchange Trading Right. I Win Securities Limited is a participant of the HKSCC.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







For more information, please contact:









Garden Stage Limited







Chan Sze Ho





Chief Executive Officer





Email:



rickychan@iwinsec.com







Tel: (852) 2688 6333



