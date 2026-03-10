Garden Investment Adds to Large Stake in Middleby Ahead of Spin-Off

Key Points

Garden Investment added 102,903 shares of The Middleby Corporation, an estimated trade size of $13.5 million.

The firm's stake of 3,379,737 shares represents a more than 6% stake in Middleby.

The Middleby Corporation is the fund’s only reported 13F holding, accounting for 100% of AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Middleby ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Garden Investment Management, L.P. increased its stake in The Middleby Corporation by 102,903 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $13.51 million, derived from the average share price over the quarter. At quarter-end, the position’s value rose by $66.88 million, reflecting both additional shares and price changes.

What else to know

The Middleby Corporation was Garden Investment’s initial investment.

The firm was started by Ed Garden, co-founder of Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management.

Middleby company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/09/26) $149.88 Market capitalization $7.65 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.73 billion

Company snapshot

Middleby offers a comprehensive portfolio of commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment, including ovens, refrigeration, cooking systems, and beverage solutions.

It generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and servicing of equipment for the foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen markets worldwide.

Middleby serves commercial foodservice operators, food processors, and residential customers across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in industrial kitchen and food processing equipment, operating at scale with a diversified product suite and a broad international footprint.

What this transaction means for investors

Middleby specializes in the design and production of cooking equipment for commercial, residential, and industrial food-service sectors. Garden Investments, established by Ed Garden, has now acquired a more than 6% stake in Middleby, the family office’s inaugural investment. Middleby is a company in transition. It recently sold a 51% stake in its Residential Kitchen business at an enterprise valuation of $885 million.

Middleby is also in the process of spinning off its Food Processing segment. That is expected to be completed in Q2. Garden Investment’s activist position likely had a hand in both strategic moves. The firm took an initial stake in Middleby in 2024.

Adding to its already large stake indicates the investment firm is happy with Middleby’s corporate strategy. It is designed to unlock shareholder value in each segment. The Food Processing segment generated $265 million in revenue last year and has a record backlog. The ability of leaders in each segment to fully focus on one aspect of the business could yield better returns for investors going forward. Garden Investments certainly seems to think so.

Should you buy stock in Middleby right now?

Before you buy stock in Middleby, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Middleby wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Middleby. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.