Garden gear maker Husqvarna posts wider fourth quarter loss

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish garden equipment maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST posted a wider operating loss for the fourth quarter on Friday and said low demand persisted through the quarter.

"The fourth quarter was characterized by a continuous challenging market situation with lower demand," said CEO Pavel Hajman in an earnings statement.

The company's operating loss adjusted for items affecting comparability, mainly restructuring costs, widened to 168 million Swedish crowns ($16.18 million) in the quarter, from a loss of 13 million crowns a year ago.

The fourth quarter is seasonally a weak period for Husqvarna as the gardening season ends in Europe and North America, where the company's sales are concentrated.

($1 = 10.3847 Swedish crowns)

