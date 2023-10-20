Garden equipment maker Husqvarna Q3 revenues hit by weak demand

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported third-quarter revenue below market expectations on Friday, citing lower demand and weaker market conditions.

The world's biggest maker of gardening power tools posted revenue of 10.51 billion Swedish crowns ($958.93 million) for the quarter, missing an LSEG estimate of 11.72 billion crowns.

Husqvarna said market and demand weakening accelerated in the quarter, resulted in a net sales decrease of 15% organically.

($1=10.9601 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero and Agata Rybska)

((Jesus.calero@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.