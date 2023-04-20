Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posts record Q1 earnings

Adds details about results, executive quote

April 20 - Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST on Thursday reported first quarter adjusted operating profit that topped market expectations, as price hikes and easing supply chain issues helped the garden equipment and tools maker offset inflationary pressures.

In the past quarters, Husqvarna has been trying to offset the effects of supply chain issues leading to lower component availability, which in turn affected its production.

Analysts have said the company saw the first signs of supply chain pressures easing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, the group reported an adjusted operating profit of 2.41 billion Swedish crowns ($232.83 million), above a Refinitiv estimate of 2.02 billion crowns and rising year on year from 2.19 billion crowns.

Husqvarna said the underlying earnings were a record for a first quarter, supported by sales growth, price hikes, and improved product mix, which helped offset high inflation.

"We delivered a solid first quarter, which is our sell-in quarter ahead of the gardening season," acting Chief Executive Pavel Hajman said in the earnings statement.

The second quarter is seasonally a strong period for Husqvarna, which does the bulk of its business towards the spring in the northern hemisphere.

The group, whose products range from ride-on and robotic lawn mowers to irrigation systems and chainsaws, increased its quarterly net sales by 9% year on year to 17.17 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.3511 Swedish crowns)

