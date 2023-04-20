Garden equipment maker Husqvarna posts better-than-expected Q1 earnings

April 20 - Swedish garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Thursday adjusted operating profit for the first quarter that exceeded market expectations, saying supply chain issues prevalent in 2022 had eased.

Husqvarna said the underlying operating profit of 2.41 billion Swedish crowns ($232.89 million) was a record for a first quarter.

($1=10.3484 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

