Garden equipment maker Husqvarna meets Q2 profit estimates as costs ease

July 18, 2023 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by Agata Rybska for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish garden equipment and tools maker Husqvarna HUSQb.ST reported on Tuesday a second-quarter operating profit, in line with market expectations, driven by price hikes and product mix as pressure from high material and logistics costs eased.

Direct operating cash flow improved in the quarter due to higher operating income, and changes in inventory and accounts receivable, Hajman said.

Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, is attempting to reduce the high inventory levels it purposely increased towards the end of 2021 to cope with the unpredictable component supply environment.

The company posted an operating profit of 2.10 billion Swedish crowns ($205.42 million) for the quarter, in line with a Refinitiv estimate of 2.11 billion crowns, and up from 2.07 billion crowns a year earlier.

