GardaWorld Sets Aside No Increase Statement; Considering Its Options Regarding G4S

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Regarding the final offer set out in the Final Offer Document published on 2 December 2020 for the share capital of G4S, Garda World Security Corp confirmed that the no increase statement regarding the offer price is no longer in effect and has been set aside. GardaWorld is considering its options and a further announcement will be made when appropriate.

The decision follows the announcement made by Allied Universal TopCo LLC of a recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L).

GardaWorld said G4S shareholders are strongly advised to take no action at this time.

