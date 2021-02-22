GardaWorld Confirms Its Increased Offer As Final Offer For G4S Plc

(RTTNews) - Garda World Security Corp. said the Group has decided to stay firm with its increased offer of 235 pence per share to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc.

Stephan Crétier, President and CEO of GardaWorld said: "We have concluded that priced above 235 pence per share, there are better and less risky opportunities available to GardaWorld. We will continue to capture such opportunities as we actively pursue our growth as a value-added partner of choice in the security and specialized services space."

