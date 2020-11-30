Markets

GardaWorld Announces Extension Of Cash Offer For G4S Plc - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garda World Security Corp., through its unit Fleming Capital Securities, said its offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. on 16 December 2020.

Stephan Crétier, CEO of GardaWorld, said: "Throughout this process we have not seen a single piece of evidence to suggest that our offer of 190p in cash is anything other than full and fair. The stark truth is that the existence of our bid has been the primary driver of G4S's share price since our approach to the Board, when it was 102 pence."

