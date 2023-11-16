News & Insights

Commodities
GPS

Gap's results beat outshines bleak holiday-quarter sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

November 16, 2023 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Katherine Masters and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

By Katherine Masters and Ananya Mariam Rajesh

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gap GPS.N on Thursday forecast holiday-quarter sales below estimates, but posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter thanks to easing supply expenses and cost-control efforts, sending its shares up 11% in extended trading.

Major retailers like Walmart WMT.N and Target TGT.N have struck a cautious tone heading into the all-important shopping season, with consumers cutting back on spending and likely to delay holiday purchases until the last moment.

Gap, once a sought-after apparel maker, has also taken a hit from shoppers turning to rivals such as Shein and Amazon.com AMZN.O for fresher styles, dragging sales lower at all four of its major brands.

The company expects fourth-quarter net sales to be flat to slightly negative, compared with analysts' expectations for a 0.33% rise, according to LSEG data.

Banana Republic and Athleta's sales fell 11% and 18% in the third quarter, while Old Navy, Gap's biggest brand, recorded a 1% decline.

Gap's across-the-board drop in sales is concerning, said Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig, adding that the company needs to continue focusing on its product-assortment challenges rather than other ways to boost revenue.

"Other retailers are farther ahead in innovation while Gap still needs to get its house in order," Weinswig said.

Over the last year, the company has eliminated jobs and shut down underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores to help control expenses.

That, along with the easing of supply-chain costs related to freight and manufacturing, helped it post an adjusted profit of 59 cents per share, crushing estimates of 19 cents, while net sales of $3.78 billion beat expectations of $3.60 billion.

The retailer has also tried to keep inventory levels under control and drive sales, mainly at its Old Navy brand, by improving the assortment of clothing in stores.

"Old Navy was a clear winner this quarter while the company's once growth brand Athleta continued to slide," CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring said.

Gap reiterated that fiscal 2023 net sales would decline in the mid-single-digit range.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Kate Masters in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPS
WMT
TGT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.