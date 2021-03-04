Gap's quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates

Commodities
March 4 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by store closures and falling demand for apparel at its namesake brand and Banana Republic.

Net sales fell about 5% to $4.42 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30. Analysts were expecting $4.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

