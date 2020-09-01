Gap's Old Navy To Pay Its Store Employees Working As Poll Workers On Election Day - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gap, Inc.'s (GPS) Old Navy brand announced Tuesday on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day that it will pay its store employees who serve as poll workers on the 2020 Election Day.

Old Navy will compensate store associates who serve as poll workers with eight hours of pay. In addition to pay provided by Old Navy, employees who serve will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

The initiative will also expand beyond Old Navy's store employee base. The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well.

The brand is tapping into its vast service-minded associate base, with 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S., encouraging them to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so.

Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3.

