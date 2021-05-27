Gap, Walmart Partner To Launch Home Collection Brand Gap Home

(RTTNews) - Fashion retailer Gap Inc. and retail major Walmart announced a strategic multi-year partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart.

The deal combines Walmart's scale and Gap's brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time, offering quality designs and timeless home essentials. Gap is the first fashion retailer to partner with Walmart in the home space.

Beginning June 24, the Gap Home launch collection will be available to shop exclusively on Walmart.com. It will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath.

The launch collection features quality materials like denim and chambray with unique finishes. The Gap Home collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials.

The prices will range from $15.88 for a Washed Denim Pillow to $64.98 for a T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set perfect for dressing all spaces, from college dorms to forever homes.

New Gap Home seasonal and special collections will drop throughout the year. They will be developed in partnership with Gap's licensing agency, IMG.

Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart, said, "Over the past few years, we've focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we'll deliver on that mission."

