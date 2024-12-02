Gap upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Gap (GAP) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $28. The firm sees a sales, margin and balance sheet inflection for the company following four straight quarters of revenue growth and seven consecutive quarters of market share expansion. JPMorgan expects total addressable market expansion at the Gap brand, quality and value destination with Active accelerator at Old Navy, and multi-year growth post the assortment reset at Athleta.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GAP:
- Thanksgiving Online Sales Surge 4% as Retailers Double Down on Discounts
- Foot Locker target lowered to $32, added to ‘Top 5 Outperformers’ at Evercore
- Gap (GAP) Shows Signs of Success, Raising Its Guidance Before the Holiday Season
- Gap (NYSE:GAP) Stock Rises Post-Earnings on Positive Analyst Sentiment
- Gap rises 13.3%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.