Gap upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

December 02, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

JPMorgan upgraded Gap (GAP) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $28. The firm sees a sales, margin and balance sheet inflection for the company following four straight quarters of revenue growth and seven consecutive quarters of market share expansion. JPMorgan expects total addressable market expansion at the Gap brand, quality and value destination with Active accelerator at Old Navy, and multi-year growth post the assortment reset at Athleta.

