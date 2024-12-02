Gap upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Gap (GAP) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $30, up from $28. The firm sees a sales, margin and balance sheet inflection for the company following four straight quarters of revenue growth and seven consecutive quarters of market share expansion. JPMorgan expects total addressable market expansion at the Gap brand, quality and value destination with Active accelerator at Old Navy, and multi-year growth post the assortment reset at Athleta.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.