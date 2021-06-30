Commodities
GPS

Gap to sell stores in France, Italy to cut costs in Europe

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

Gap Inc is in talks with its partners to sell its stores in Italy and France, the U.S. apparel chain said on Wednesday, as it looks to limit its presence to online in Europe and save costs.

Removes extraneous comma in headline

June 30 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N is in talks with its partners to sell its stores in Italy and France, the U.S. apparel chain said on Wednesday, as it looks to limit its presence to online in Europe and save costs.

The retailer is also planning to shut all Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland by the end of September. Shares of the company rose about 3% in afternoon trading.

The owner of Old Navy brand said it was in discussions with Hermione People and Brands, the retail branch of FIB Group, to take over its stores in France, while an unnamed partner is in talks to buy its Italian stores.

The move comes as Gap competes with apparel brands like Zara and H&M for market share. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded troubles by stifling sales at brick-and-mortar stores across the globe.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular