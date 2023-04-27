Gap to lay off about 1,800 employees

Adds details on layoff and background

April 27 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce by about 1,800 employees, joining various other U.S. companies in announcing layoffs as worries of an economic recession in the United States continue to grow.

In September, Gap eliminated about 500 corporate workers across a range of departments. The roles were mainly based at its offices in San Francisco, New York and in Asia.

In March, Gapposted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and forecast 2023 sales below estimates, on weakening demand for its apparel and as it battles outdated inventory at its Old Navy brand.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the new round of job cuts earlier this week.

As of January 28, 2023, the apparel chain had a workforce of about 95,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and retailers like Clorox Co CLX.N and Wayfair Inc W.N have all announced workforce reduction to rein in costs in anticipation of a global economic downturn.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.