Gap To Close All Stores In North America For Two Weeks Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Retailer Gap Inc. (GPS) on Wednesday announced that it will temporarily close all its stores in North America effective March 19, as a result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will close its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores.

Meanwhile, all of the portfolio's brands continue to be available for customers through the respective e-commerce channels.

Sonia Syngal, incoming CEO, Gap said, "To assist the efforts underway to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all stores in North America for the next two weeks. … We will provide our impacted store employees with pay continuity and benefits during this two-week period."

Gap on Monday announced that it had temporarily reduced store hours for all of its stores across the US and Canada.

