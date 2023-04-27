News & Insights

Markets
GPS

Gap To Axe Around 1,800 Jobs; To Take Charges

April 27, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gap, Inc. (GPS), a clothing and accessories retailer, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that it is axing upper field and headquarters workforce by around 1,800, to further simplify and optimize its operating model and structure.

Towards this, the company expects to incur about $100 million-$120 million of charges.

The move to reduce the staff strength is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the first half.

The company recent actions including the move to reduce the staff strength will result in an annualized pre-tax savings of around $300 million, of which approximately half is expected to be realized in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.