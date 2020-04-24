GAP tests appetite for retail with US$2bn secured junk bond

NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - GAP Inc took a run at the US junk bond market on Thursday, the clothes store raising US$2.25bn to pay looming debt maturities in a three-part bond that was increased in size despite concerns of more trouble in the battered retail sector.

The borrower initially approached investors with a US$500m three-year bullet, a US$1bn five-year non-call two and a US$500m seven-year non-call three, with talk on the five-year heard in the low 9s and the three-year 25bp tight to that.

Leads, however, were able to tighten from there, before pricing at yields of 8.375%, 8.625% and 9%, respectively. Sizes were also rejigged, with the five-year dropping to US$750m and the long-dated bond being increasing to US$1bn.

The notes are secured by a first lien priority interest on real estate and intellectual property as well as an equity interest in domestic subsidiaries. They also carry a second lien interest on asset-based lending collateral.

The deal came amid a busy week for the junk bond market, which has been enjoying renewed inflows of late. Investors, bolstered by recent measures by the Federal Reserve to extend its support to certain parts of the asset class, are back on the hunt for bargains, but not at any price.

"With government benchmark yields likely to remain where they are, you can feel the yield enhancement environment is peaking back up," said Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management.

But the buyside is being pickier and asking for protections, as evidenced by the collateral backing GAP's deal, said Kimball.

"Yes, we are looking for yield enhancement, but the market is still focused on credit protection and covenants."

Already under pressure from online giant Amazon, the retail sector has only seen its fortunes worsen as lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic take their toll.

GAP, whose brands include the Banana Republic, is no exception. S&P downgraded the credit in November to BB from BB+, amid a "torrent of competitive headwinds" and the planned spin-off of its Old Navy brand.

And in late March, Moody's dropped the GAP's senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3 ahead of what is likely to be a material drop in earnings this year.

The retailer, which has furloughed staff and closed all its stores in North America and Europe, drew down in March its entire US$500m from its revolver, deferred dividend payments and cut capex for fiscal 2020.

It has also stopped paying rent on leases in North America stores, which comes to about US$115m a month, as it tries to renegotiate terms with landlords, according to an SEC filing.

The company's cash position, including short-term investments, is expected to fall dramatically from US$1.7bn on February 1 to US$750m–$850m by the fiscal quarter ending May 2, the filing said.

"We will need to take additional actions to both preserve existing liquidity and seek additional sources of liquidity, beyond our currently available cash and credit facilities within the next 12 months, as existing cash and cash expected to be generated from operations may not be sufficient to fund our operations," it said.

With some US$2.1bn of unencumbered inventory and additional real estate, GAP has been looking to raise secured debt to attend to some US$1.25bn in debt due April 21 and replace its US$500m unsecured revolver, according to Moody's.

(This story will appear in the April 25 issue of IFR Magazine.)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.