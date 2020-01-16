Gap Stock Is Soaring After Company Scraps Old Navy Spinoff

Gap also told investors that full-year earnings would be a bit better than the company previously estimated, with sales on a same-store and net basis will be at the higher end of its previous guidance.

Gap said it was scrapping plans to spin off its Old Navy brand, news that sent the stock up 10% in after-hours trading.

“The work we’ve done to prepare for the spin shone a bright light on operational inefficiencies and areas for improvement,” said Gap chief executive Robert Fisher, adding that the company has “learned a lot” and intends to operate in a manner that “empowers our growth brands, Old Navy and Athleta.”

Gap (Ticker: GPS) first said early last year that it would spin off Old Navy, a bright spot in the struggling retailer’s portfolio, into a stand-alone company. Old Navy contributes nearly half of Gap’s sales and around three-quarters of its profits. It’s one of the few affordable, family-focused fast-fashion retailers, and has an extensive collection of plus-size clothing, allowing it to tap a $20 billion apparel market that has largely been ignored.

Investors cheered the spinoff news when it first announced. But the plan raised questions about what would remain, as the flagship and Banana Republic brands haven’t fared so well. Over the past year, not including Thursday’s late gain, the stock is down 25%.

In reversing the Old Navy decision, the company today announced that Neil Fiske, president and CEO of Gap brand, will leave the company and that more leadership changes could be in the works. “Our board is focused on supporting this work and appointing new leadership with the appropriate experience necessary to lead a portfolio of retail brands and to support our transformation efforts,” he said.

And as a result of better than feared promotional levels over the holiday period, particularly at Old Navy, Gap now expects its adjusted 2019 earnings per share to be “moderately above” its previous guidance of $1.70 to $1.75.

