Gap Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises FY24 Outlook

November 22, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gap Inc. climbed around 15 percent in the extended trading on Thursday, as well as in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after the apparel retailer raised its fiscal 2024 outlook after reporting higher third-quarter earnings, above market estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects net sales to increase by 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent on a 52-week basis, compared to previous estimate of up slightly from last year's $14.9 billion.

Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson said, "Our performance year-to-date gives us the confidence to raise our full-year outlook for sales, gross margin and operating income growth."

For the third quarter, net income increased to $274 million or $0.72 per share from $218 million or $0.58 per share in the previous year's quarter.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting to report a profit of $0.58 per share for the third quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

The net sales also increased 2 percent to $3.83 billion from $3.77 billion in the 2023 quarter.

Comparable sales were up 1% year-over-year.

Thursday, GAP had closed 3.46 cents or 6.89% higher at $22.04 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the extended trading, the stock gained 15.07%.

In the pre-market, GAP is now trading at $25.32, up 14.88%.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
