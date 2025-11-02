Is Gap Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Monte Financial Doubled Its Stake?

Key Points

Monte Financial Group bought 119,749 shares of Gap for an estimated $2.59 million.

The transaction value represented 0.95% of Monte Financial's 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Post-trade, Monte Financial's stake in Gap totaled 238,643 shares valued at $5.10 million as of September 30, 2025.

The position now accounts for 1.88% of AUM, which places Gap outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

Investment advisory firm Monte Financial Group, LLC disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 31, 2025, that it increased its stake in Gap (NYSE:GAP) during the third quarter. The fund acquired approximately 119,749 additional shares during the period ended September 30, 2025, bringing its total position to 238,643 shares, with a market value of $5.1 million at quarter end.

What else to know

The fund's position in Gap was increased, now representing 1.88% of Monte Financial Group's 13F AUM following the buy.

Top holdings after the filing:

WFC: $9.07 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

RTX: $7.84 million (2.89% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

HSY: $7.77 million (2.86% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

HD: $7.76 million (2.86% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ABT: $7.08 million (2.60% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 30, 2025, shares were priced at $23.25, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.08 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.17 billion Net income (TTM) $889.00 million Dividend yield 2.80% Price (as of market close 10/30/25) $23.25

Company Snapshot

Gap Inc. offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands, including denim, tees, activewear, and lifestyle products. It generates revenue through company-operated and franchise stores, e-commerce platforms, and third-party arrangements worldwide.

Gap targets men, women, and children seeking casual and lifestyle apparel, with a global footprint across North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company maintains a diversified brand portfolio, and operates both physical stores and digital channels. Gap's multi-brand strategy enables it to address a wide range of consumer segments, from value-oriented shoppers to premium lifestyle customers.

Foolish take

Clothing giant Gap had been working to turn around its struggling business over the last few years, so it's a telling sign that investment advisory firm Monte Financial Group decided to double its stake in the company.

Through the week ending Oct. 31, Gap shares were down about 3% in 2025. The stock's tepid performance is understandable. In its fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 2, Gap's sales of $3.7 billion was flat compared to the prior year.

However, Gap did a commendable job of managing expenses amidst a tough macroeconomic environment of persistent inflation and ever-changing tariff policies. Consequently fiscal Q2 net income rose to $216 million compared to the previous year's $206 million.

The net income growth contributed to Gap stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9, an improvement over the P/E multiple of 11 at the end of January, indicating Gap shares have gotten cheaper. That may have been a factor in Monte Financial Group increasing its stake.

Gap shares are reasonably priced, and the company expects fiscal 2025 full-year sales to grow between 1% to 2% over fiscal 2024's $15.1 billion. As a result, now is a good time to pick up shares, or you can wait for fiscal Q3 earnings results on Nov. 20 to see if Gap's turnaround efforts continue to gain traction before deciding to buy.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or portfolio percentage.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's current price, shown as a percentage.

Franchise stores: Retail locations operated by independent owners under a company’s brand, following its business model and standards.

Multi-brand strategy: A business approach where a company owns and manages multiple brands targeting different customer segments.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



