Gap sees 2020 profit above estimates, flags $100 mln sales hit from coronavirus

Adds forecast, details on Q4 results, shares

March 12 (Reuters) - Gap Inc GPS.N forecast 2020 profit above market expectations on Thursday as it pushes through its restructuring plan, but said it expected an impact of $100 million in first-quarter sales due to the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.

Shares of the retailer, which closed nearly 8% down amid broader market declines, rose about 4% after the closing bell.

The supply chain disruptions due to the global health crisis is the latest headache for newly named Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal as she tries to revive the brand once known for its signature hoodies and affordable options for the entire family.

"Due to the evolving coronavirus situation, we are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the potential impact on both our supply chain and customer demand," Syngal said in a statement.

Several retailers have warned of a sales hit as a clamp down put in place to slow the spread of the virus sharply reduced shopping in China and the United States.

Excluding the hit from the outbreak, Gap forecast earnings of between $1.80 per share and $1.92 per share for fiscal 2020. Analysts had forecast $1.68 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which also owns the Banana Republic, said comparable sales fell just 1% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with the expectations of a 3.58% decline, largely driven by strength of its Old Navy label.

Excluding one-time items, the San Francisco-based company earned 58 cents per share, 17 cents above expectations.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.