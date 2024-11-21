Gap reports Q3 online sales up 7% y/y; represented 40% of total net sales

Store sales decreased 2% compared to last year. The company ended the quarter with 3,603 store locations in about 40 countries, of which 2,544 were company operated.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.