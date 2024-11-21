News & Insights

Gap raises FY24 revenue growth view to up 1.5%-2.0% from up slightly

November 21, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

FY24 consensus $14.95B. Raises FY24 gross margin view to approximately 220bps expansion vs. approximately 200 bps prior. Raises FY24 operating income view to mid to high 60% growth range from mid to high 50% growth range.

GAP

