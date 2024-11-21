Gap Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Apparel company Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the third quarter as revenues grew.

Third-quarter net sales were $3.829 billion, up 2% from $3.767 billion last year. Comparable sales were up 1% year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter were $274 million or $0.72 per share, compared to $218 million or $0.58 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.58 per share on revenues of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company now expects sales growth of 1.5% to 2.0%, compared to prior estimate of revenue to grow slightly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.