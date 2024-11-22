Gap price target raised to $30 from $29 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $30 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Numerous sources of Q3 upside surprise overshadowed well-anticipated Old Navy weakness, says the analyst, who leaves the earnings report with “further conviction in brand reinvigoration execution” and near- and long-term EPS upside potential.

