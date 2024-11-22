News & Insights

Stocks

Gap price target raised to $30 from $29 at Morgan Stanley

November 22, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $30 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Numerous sources of Q3 upside surprise overshadowed well-anticipated Old Navy weakness, says the analyst, who leaves the earnings report with “further conviction in brand reinvigoration execution” and near- and long-term EPS upside potential.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.