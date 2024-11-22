Gap price target raised to $30 from $29 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $30 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Numerous sources of Q3 upside surprise overshadowed well-anticipated Old Navy weakness, says the analyst, who leaves the earnings report with “further conviction in brand reinvigoration execution” and near- and long-term EPS upside potential.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GAP:
- Gap price target raised to $28 from $25 at BofA
- Gap price target raised to $28 from $26 at JPMorgan
- Gap price target raised to $29 from $28 at Baird
- Gap price target raised to $32 from $31 at Barclays
- Gap Inc. Reports Solid Q3 Growth, Raises Outlook
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.