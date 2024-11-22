Gap price target raised to $30 from $28 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Gap’s Q3 showed that the turnaround has legs, with a fifth consecutive solid bottom-line beat and raise, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Any slowdown witnessed during Q3 appears to be transitory and the Gap turnaround story appears intact, Wells says.
