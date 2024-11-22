Gap price target raised to $16 from $14 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $16 from $14 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. Despite unfavorable weather, Gap delivered a 14c EPS beat in Q3, a credit to its improved execution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. At the same time, the firm sees limited top-line growth or margin expansion potential past this year and continues to believe Gap operates in a highly competitive environment.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.