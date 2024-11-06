News & Insights

Stocks

Gap price target lowered to $28 from $32 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $28 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is bullish into Q3 and is raising numbers above Street. Despite concerns around comp volatility at Old Navy, Wells believes trends can remain positive, while gross margin upside should continue. At current levels, the risk/reward has become too compelling to ignore, the firm argues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.