Gap price target lowered to $28 from $32 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Gap (GAP) to $28 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is bullish into Q3 and is raising numbers above Street. Despite concerns around comp volatility at Old Navy, Wells believes trends can remain positive, while gross margin upside should continue. At current levels, the risk/reward has become too compelling to ignore, the firm argues.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.