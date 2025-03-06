Gap (NYSE:GAP), operator of fashion-forward chains including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and its eponymous Gap, released its fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 6. The standout metric in the report was earnings per share, which hit $0.54. That substantially beat Wall Street's prediction of $0.38. However, total revenue fell 3% year over year, landing at $4.15 billion -- though that number, too, beat analysts' consensus expectation. The quarter marked a strong performance with operational improvements, although specific brands, including Athleta, faced challenges.

Metric Fiscal Q4 2024 Actual Fiscal Q4 2024 Estimate Fiscal Q4 2023 Actual % Change EPS (diluted) $0.54 $0.38 $0.49 10.2% Revenue (net sales) $4.15 billion $4.07 billion $4.30 billion (3.5%) Operating margin 6.2% N/A 5.0% 120 basis points Net income $206 million N/A $185 million 11.4%

Overview of Gap's Business

The Gap encompasses a diverse range of brands such as Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, catering to a variety of demographics with styles ranging from casual wear to fitness apparel. This broad portfolio allows it to attract diverse consumer bases and adapt to changing fashion demands. Its business strategy heavily relies on its omnichannel approach, integrating in-store and online shopping experiences. This strategy has proven vital in recent years, particularly as e-commerce has continued to grow in importance relative to traditional in-person retail sales.

In recent years, Gap has focused on strengthening its brand presence internationally through franchises while maintaining a competitive edge in the domestic market. Its efforts to optimize operational efficiency, tap into emerging market trends, and ensure robust inventory management have been key factors in its recent successes.

Quarterly Highlights and Achievements

During its fiscal Q4, which ended Feb. 1, Gap saw significant improvements in key financial metrics. Operating income climbed to $259 million from $214 million in the prior-year period, and its operating margin improved by 1.2 percentage points to 6.2%. This was largely due to effective cost controls.

Despite the overall 3% decline in reported net sales, Gap showed underlying strength when adjusting for a calendar anomaly that impacted comparisons. The absence of a 53rd week in its fiscal 2024, and thus the lack of a 14th week in its Q4, skewed year-over-year comparisons unfavorably compared to fiscal 2023. Adjusting for this, comparable sales and operations demonstrated strong performance, particularly in brands like Gap and Banana Republic, which saw 7% and 4% increases in comparable sales, respectively. However, Athleta showed a 5% sales decline.

Inventory levels were managed effectively, increasing by just 3.6% amidst supply chain challenges, reflecting Gap’s agility in maintaining a balance between supply and demand.

Online sales, which made up 41% of total sales, decreased by 2%, but store sales fell by 4%, suggesting that Gap's overall omnichannel strategy helped mitigate some of the difficulties it faced in direct physical retail sales environments.

Financial Outlook and Strategies

For its fiscal 2025, Gap projects growth in sales of 1% to 2%, but anticipates operating income will grow by an impressive 8% to 10% as it makes strategic investments in brand and supply chain enhancements. Capital expenditures are expected to rise by about 34% to $600 million, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and operational improvements.

Investors should focus on how Gap's efforts to rejuvenate the Athleta brand impact overall performance, and pay attention to its ongoing adjustments in digital and physical retail tactics. Gap’s operational efficiencies and market adaptability should provide a robust foundation for coping with potential economic headwinds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 873% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.