Markets
GAP

Gap Names Maggie Gauger Global Brand President & CEO Of Athleta

July 29, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced Maggie Gauger will join the company as Global Brand President and CEO of Athleta, effective August 1, as Chris Blakeslee steps down from the role. Blakeslee will remain with the company as an advisor to support a smooth transition. Gauger has more than 20 years of experience in key leadership roles at Nike, most recently serving as the head of its North America Women's Business.

Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand, Athleta apparel is available at over 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.