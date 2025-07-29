Gap Names Maggie Gauger Global Brand President & CEO Of Athleta

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced Maggie Gauger will join the company as Global Brand President and CEO of Athleta, effective August 1, as Chris Blakeslee steps down from the role. Blakeslee will remain with the company as an advisor to support a smooth transition. Gauger has more than 20 years of experience in key leadership roles at Nike, most recently serving as the head of its North America Women's Business.

Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand, Athleta apparel is available at over 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada.

