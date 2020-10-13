Gap Inc. To Hire Seasonal Associates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) said it plans to hire seasonal associates to help support its Customer Experience Centers, and Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Intermix stores. The company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less. The company is looking to fill roles across the business that will include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through its customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services.

Sheila Peters, Head of People and Culture, Gap Inc. "At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs."

