Gap Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

Earnings: -$16 million in Q4 vs. $234 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.53 billion in Q4 vs. $4.42 billion in the same period last year.

