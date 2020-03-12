Gap Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

-Earnings: -$184 million in Q4 vs. $276 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.41 per share -Revenue: $4.67 billion in Q4 vs. $4.62 billion in the same period last year.

