Gap Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

Earnings: $282 million in Q3 vs. -$152 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.77 in Q3 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $4.04 billion in Q3 vs. $3.94 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.