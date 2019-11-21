Markets
Gap Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $140 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $4.00 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $4.00 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.75

