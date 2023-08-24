Gap Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

Earnings: $117 million in Q2 vs. -$49 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q2 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $3.55 billion in Q2 vs. $3.86 billion in the same period last year.

