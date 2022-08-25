Gap Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

Earnings: -$49 million in Q2 vs. $258 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. $0.67 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30M or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $3.86 billion in Q2 vs. $4.21 billion in the same period last year.

