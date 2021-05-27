Gap Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):

-Earnings: $166 million in Q1 vs. -$932 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.43 in Q1 vs. -$2.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $0.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $3.99 billion in Q1 vs. $2.11 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.