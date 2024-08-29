Gap Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $206 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.720 billion from $3.548 billion last year.

Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $206 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.720 Bln vs. $3.548 Bln last year.

