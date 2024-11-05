Gap Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Gap (GAP) Inc with 2,601 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 21 puts and 11/8 weekly 21.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.24, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 21st.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.