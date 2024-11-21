Gap Inc options imply 10.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Gap (GAP) Inc is 2.0x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.4%, or $2.21, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 1.6%.
